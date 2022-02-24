Pearl Thusi and Anele Mdoda get dragged for their views on cyberbullying
Local media personalities Pearl Thusi and Anele Mdoda came under fire after they shared their views about the ongoing “be kind” debate following Riky Rick’s passing.
Mzansi was left in shock after the news broke of the “Sondela” hitmaker’s untimely death.
The rapper’s family confirmed his passing in a statement and said:
“The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon, confirmed his untimely passing.
“Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.”
Following this, a debate regarding mental health, since Riky was open about suffering from chronic depression and the impact cyberbullying contributes to it, was ignited.
And while some Twitters users urged people to be kinder on the internet, others explained that just being kind isn’t enough when it comes to helping someone deal with a mental illness.
“Depression is a chronic illness, just like diabetes. Kindness is wonderful.
“But it will not help people with chronic illnesses to manage their condition.
“They need treatment and support,” shared @KarynMaughan.
“The ’be kind’ rhetoric, while well-intentioned, shows a fundamental misunderstanding of mental health struggle, its causes and treatments.
”Depression is not a circumstantial illness. If only it were that simple,“ said @Pearloysias.
The “Fistfull of Vengeance” star also weighed in on the debate and said: “When the bullying happens.
“I for one can say I’ve heard seriously dark thoughts and I’m still not sure how I survived and overcame them.
“Mainly it’s knowing that people who say hurtful things are usually in a darker place where no one matters including themselves.”
Tweeps took issue with her statement since Pearl has been accused of being a bully herself.
Anele, the “Celebrity Game Night” host, also shared her thoughts and said: “But carry on guys. Carry on like you do.”
This tweet also garnered negative responses from local tweets, specifically about her ongoing one-sided beef with Kelly Rowland.
In 2020, Riky spoke openly about suffering from chronic depression on an episode of his podcast series “LAB LIVE” with Yanga Chief after his dad died.
“I lost my father at a time when I needed the help. I lost him at a time when I needed that voice. A lot of people don’t understand that you can never replace the voice of a father. When he passed away, I was so angry, so upset,” he said.
Sharing that he would swing between depression and anger, which would manifest in his music, and he would take it out on others in the industry, he said: “My depression took form in being angry at the guys who were doing it.”