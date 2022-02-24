Pearl Thusi and Anele Mdoda get dragged for their views on cyberbullying

Local media personalities Pearl Thusi and Anele Mdoda came under fire after they shared their views about the ongoing “be kind” debate following Riky Rick’s passing. Mzansi was left in shock after the news broke of the “Sondela” hitmaker’s untimely death.

The rapper’s family confirmed his passing in a statement and said: “The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon, confirmed his untimely passing. “Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.”

Following this, a debate regarding mental health, since Riky was open about suffering from chronic depression and the impact cyberbullying contributes to it, was ignited. And while some Twitters users urged people to be kinder on the internet, others explained that just being kind isn’t enough when it comes to helping someone deal with a mental illness. “Depression is a chronic illness, just like diabetes. Kindness is wonderful.

“But it will not help people with chronic illnesses to manage their condition. “They need treatment and support,” shared @KarynMaughan. Depression is a chronic illness, just like diabetes.

They need treatment and support. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 23, 2022 “The ’be kind’ rhetoric, while well-intentioned, shows a fundamental misunderstanding of mental health struggle, its causes and treatments.

”Depression is not a circumstantial illness. If only it were that simple,“ said @Pearloysias. The “be kind” rhetoric, while well intentioned, shows a fundamental misunderstanding of mental health struggle, its causes and treatments. Depression is not a circumstantial illness. If only it were that simple. — Pearl Boshomane (@Pearloysias) February 23, 2022 The “Fistfull of Vengeance” star also weighed in on the debate and said: “When the bullying happens. “I for one can say I’ve heard seriously dark thoughts and I’m still not sure how I survived and overcame them.

“Mainly it’s knowing that people who say hurtful things are usually in a darker place where no one matters including themselves.” When the bullying happens I for one can say I’ve heard seriously dark thoughts and I’m still not sure how I survived and overcame them.

Mainly it’s knowing that people who say hurtful things are usually in a darker place where no one matters including themselves. 💔 — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) February 23, 2022 Tweeps took issue with her statement since Pearl has been accused of being a bully herself. so now go reflect on YOUR bullying which has perpetrated GBV too sisi. https://t.co/gDm5UqCSIf — Mrs Blake (@___Yiskah) February 23, 2022 Honestly there's very little as tasteless as trying to use a family's tragedy to advocate for your right to be a bigot without question or consequence. This really ain't it Ma. https://t.co/RTuFKVQqrM — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) February 23, 2022 Pearl really can make anything a defense forget partaking in violently unsavoury behaviour online and being called out on it.

You happily Kiki'd at a black woman being called ugly.

You used your platform to bully an abuse victim you didn't like.

You don't get to do this. https://t.co/Pm7DytwAQF — EIC (@Temptingtony__) February 23, 2022 You out of all people, no no no. You one of the best models of cyber bullying. You have no right to use this to push your agenda. Go apologize to @ntsikimazwai and learn to stop being a hypocrite.

Not impressed at all. Actions speak louder than words mfazi https://t.co/wKvKQK54Ry — Tshepang Maphalla (@TshepangMaphal3) February 24, 2022 Right?



Now imagine bullying someone about their abusive ex and kiki'ing with said abusive ex about the abuse he did.



Or, imagine laughing when hordes of men camp in the mentions of a dark-skinned musician and torment her to the point of her having to deactivate her account. https://t.co/bYLhr5Puvx — Titney Spears (@PettyPastry) February 23, 2022 Anele, the “Celebrity Game Night” host, also shared her thoughts and said: “But carry on guys. Carry on like you do.”