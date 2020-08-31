Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle speak about dating men who earn less than they do

In the latest episode of “Dinner At Somizi’s”, the star welcomed Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle into his home. Somizi treated the pair to hard-body chicken and pork trotters while they spoke about relationships, life and future plans. After preparing their meal, Somizi and his guests sat down for a tell-all conversation. When asked if it was easy to date, Thusi said yes. “Normally it’s easy to lie and say: 'No, I just want a nice guy', but then you hear people talking about other people that they have dated in the industry and I don’t want them to talk about me like that. I’d rather exclude myself from that type of conversation and look beyond the borders. I completely love men from this country but it’s difficult to connect now”, she said.

DJ Zinhle admitted that she is always stupid when she is in love. “I am a hopeless romantic. I’m just a sucker for love”, said the “Umlilo” hitmaker.

When the trio discussed dating men who earned less than they did, Thusi said she could not.

“I am going to be honest with you, I just lost my father but I have always spoken about this. I watched the relationship dynamic between my parents change and I decided as a young child that I don’t want to have this type of problem in my relationship”, she said.

DJ Zinhle said that for her it was not about money: “As long as (my partner) is confident in whatever you are getting for yourself, we are good.”