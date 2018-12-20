Pearl Thusi and Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

What started off as an innocent tweet about Beyoncé using "iWalk Ye Para" by YouTuber Lasizwe turned in a full-on twar between him and Pearl Thusi. On Tuesday, the South African BeyHive rejoiced as Beyoncé finally posted about her SA trip with the biggest surprise being the "NICE" singer using "iWalk Ye Para" in the compilation video in her final post.

The squabble, while amusing, touched on the complex issue of how often American, and external recognition is sometimes what causes South Africans to take note of our own talents, instead of having it recognised and appreciated locally first.

Lasizwe first tweeted: "All of a sudden Naye Le Walk sounds so Good after Beyoncé posted it!"

All of a sudden Naye Le Walk sounds so Good after Beyoncé posted it! 🔥 — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 18, 2018

The former "Quantico" star then quote tweeted him saying: "When did it not sound good?"

When did it not sound good? https://t.co/tAp0m1lnfe — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 19, 2018

The YouTuber came back with a spicy response throwing shade at Thusi. "Beyoncé reminded me just like America’s Quantico reminded me about you."

Beyoncé reminded me just like America’s Quantico reminded me about you. https://t.co/tXj9xji1Um — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 19, 2018

However, Thusi went in and tried to hit him back with a comeback insinuating that the song only matters to Lasizwe now that it's gotten American validation.

Ok Sizwe. Let’s Play.



If you took me seriously only because I worked on an American production - then you further are proving that American validation is all that matters to you. So nothing african is power to you until it is regurgitated back to you by an American super star? https://t.co/ehyokkk7vB — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 19, 2018

Even though she also tweeted, "@MoonSanelly just won December 2018. I couldn’t cope when I saw Queen Bey’s post. So happy for you babe!!!!"

@MoonSanelly just won December 2018. I couldn’t cope when I saw Queen Bey’s post. So happy for you babe!!!! — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 19, 2018

Lasizwe then hooned in on the hypocritical nature of her statement and said that Thusi recently went on auditions in America.

To begin with, I said the song sounds “so good” after beyonce’s VIDEO as a joke. Which, to anyone else would say i enjoy the song more now than before because of the VIDEO. A great VIDEO. And dont turn this on me- weren’t you auditioning in America just now? Asina ma tv show la? https://t.co/HkGA1PcJVY — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 19, 2018

Thusi responded saying, "Now it’s a joke... ok Sizwe. I forgot you’re still a child. It’s my fault that I expected you to think differently. And to understand how my work life operates would be too much to expect of you. Yours just began. I thought you were smarter. And that’s where I went wrong."



Now it’s a joke. ok Sizwe.

I forgot you’re still a child. It’s my fault that I expected you to think differently. And to understand how my work life operates would be too much to expect of you. Yours just began.

I thought you were smarter. And that’s where I went wrong. https://t.co/dVwQ8BZNPE — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 19, 2018

The YouTube star pointed out that both of them have shows on MTV.

And Thusi clapped back saying that their paycheques don't look the same.

Our paychecks don’t look the same babe. Stop this.

Shows on any channel don’t have the same budget. https://t.co/IsikMcTa8a — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 19, 2018

Lasizwe replied with, "OK’SALAYO you’re 30 something arguing with a 20-year-old - Love you Aunt Pearl".

OK’SALAYO you’re 30 something arguing with a 20 year old - Love you Aunt Pearl ❤️ https://t.co/00ei0pSJGB — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 19, 2018

This was the end of the two interacting but that didn't stop them from subtweeting each other in the aftermath.

I’m gonna start a crowd fund to assist vloggers who need new wigs. Also a creative content director so some people stop stealing content. #killthemwithkindness — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 19, 2018

Someone tell him to start spelling his with 2 Ls. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 19, 2018

Perhaps the actress is touched because the verse she did on that song she released a few days ago wasnt used by Beyonce on the video. Maybe it would finally sound “so good” if she did. Otherwise, we still havent balanced well. — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 19, 2018

We are tired of bullies who pick on people’s tweets and expect us to laugh and accept defeat because uhlezi ethuka abantu ngabonyoko. — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 19, 2018