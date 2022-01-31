Pearl Thusi and Mr Smeg's National Lunch Date a success

She’s been sung about and now she’s being taken out on national dates. It’s safe to say that Pearl Thusi is in a league of her own. The local actress had all eyes on her when she sat down for the National Lunch Date with local tweleb Michael “Mr Smeg” Bucwa.

Earlier this month, Mr Smeg took his shot at a chance to take the Queen Sono actress out to lunch. The Twitter influencer and entrepreneur popped the question, “Hi @PearlThusi, May I take you out for lunch?” to which the actress replied, “Yes please. When?” The National Lunch Date was a proudly SA moment with local brands Tshepo Jeans, Era by DJ Zinhle and Drip showing support for the date and adding that special touch.

Pearl and Mr Smeg dined at legendary DJ Oskido's Waterfall restaurant, Daruma by Oskido. What a great Moment We have witnessed ❤️❤️



Don’t forget This moment led to them being each other’s date on Valentines 🥰🥰🥰#NationalLunchDate pic.twitter.com/6wQrwN3THL — #2ndbookloading (@Fikz_the_Cook) January 29, 2022 Ensuring that the rest of Twitter did not miss out on the National Lunch Date, it was broadcast live for the nation to witness. Mr Smeg arrived to his date in style, driven in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Only the best for his date.

He was also a true gentleman who bought his date a bouquet of flowers and even pulled Pearl's chair out for her. So sweet. National Lunch Date trended on social media with everyone weighing in on how the date was going. It’s happening Mr Smeg is such a gentleman 🥰🥰he brought flowers and opened a chair for Pearl …they both exchanged gifts #NationalLunchDate pic.twitter.com/VULL5NzJE4 — #2ndbookloading (@Fikz_the_Cook) January 29, 2022 Many people commended Pearl for being so invested in her date and actually being present during the date.

"Pearl Thusi went on that date as someone who was willing to get to know Mr Smeg. She was present, she took that date serious," said @ApheleleJody. Pearl certainly enjoyed her time with Mr Smeg. In fact, it was one of the best dates she has been on. In response to Ulrich Janse van Vuuren, Pearl explained that she and Mr Smeg had the best time on their date and ranked it very high.