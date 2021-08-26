Pearl Thusi appeals to people not to attack those who are vaccinated

TV presenter and actress Pearl Thusi has urged South Africans to be more tactful when it comes to convincing people to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The coronavirus vaccine roll-out kicked into high gear last week after the government announced that the 18 to 34 cohort were allowed to get vaccinated.

The roll-out seems to finally be moving forward at a brisk pace, with more people being eligible to receive the jab. However, with more people opting to get vaccinated, anti-vaxxers have also become more vocal. On Saturday, an anti-vax protester gathered in front of the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, saying they did not want to get a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine – even though getting vaccinated is optional in South African.

Taking to social media, the Queen Sono star said actions spoke louder than words. She urged South Africans to refrain from attacking people to get vaccinated and, instead, take a kinder approach. She said: “Ppl listen to your actions…not your words. Show ppl what you stand for and live your truth… “Attacking ppl about getting vaccinated is less impactful than being kind and informative.”

Attacking ppl about getting vaccinated is less impactful than being kind and informative. 🤍✨🤍 — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 23, 2021 Last week, Kelly Khumalo encouraged her fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19. This week, she took to social media to say she was functioning at 100% after getting vaccinated. “Hello everybody, I hope everything is good. I know I have been missing in action since my last announcement of you know, things not working properly after I got my vaccine,” she said in a Russian accent.