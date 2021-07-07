Pearl Thusi 'can’t help but smile' when Jacob Zuma speaks Zulu

Media personality Pearl Thusi might not agree with everything former president Jacob Zuma says but she has a soft spot when he speaks Zulu. Over the weekend, Zuma held a press conference at his Nkandla home and said that the decision by the Consitutional Court to jail him without a trial, the decision by the ANC to bar its suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule from addressing its members, and the curfew imposed to curb Covid-19, were signs that the country had regressed to apartheid-era tactics.

This came after his supporters defied lockdown level 4 rules by congregating in a large crowd. Zuma is fighting an arrest order after receiving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to obey a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission. He repeated his claims that he is not afraid of going to jail because of his beliefs.

Taking to Twitter on Tuseday, the “Queen Sono” star said: ”I’m not into supporting political parties like sports teams. I’m not bound to any political party or political rep… HOWEVER… “When FP JZ speaks isiZulu… I can’t help but smile even if I were to not agree.” I’m not into supporting political parties like sports teams. I’m not bound to any political party or political rep… HOWEVER…

When FP JZ speaks isiZulu… I can’t help but smile even if I were to not agree. ❤️😂 — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 6, 2021 Last month the former “Quantico” star landed in hot water for her "Happy Lockdown” post.

Taking to the micro-blogging website she said: ”Happy lockdown everyone ... I hope all those in need receive assistance, people find the silver lining in these tough times and God blesses you all abundantly #ialsohopethepresidentsipadwasreturned.“ Seemingly making light of the implications that the various restrictions have on sectors that effectively have to shut down for the duration of the lockdown level, she quickly came under fire for her post and promptly deleted it. Thusi followed this up by explaining why she deleted her post.