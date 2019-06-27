Anything I achieved - anything- oh its because she's light— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 26, 2019
If someone was kind to me- it's because I'm light
If I cried- she thinks she's special because she's light.
Everything was about it
BUT I REFUSE to let ANYONE downplay all my hard work down to my skin colour. FUCK THAT.
Here's how others responded to light skin privilege:
Pearl Thusi blocked me for telling her the truth because she herself benefits from colourism. Your celebrities are exhausting. pic.twitter.com/aMtyd2RZhX— ChocLaDesh (@MissThato) June 26, 2019
People dragging Pearl Thusi for not being a product of "tall, dark and handsome". Come on guys , this girl works her butt off. She deserves all the good things in life. pic.twitter.com/Do1J8a2nhQ— Mathapelo Pule (@mathapelo_pule) June 27, 2019
But let's be real. How is it possible that the only internationally successful South Africans look a certain way but don't represent the majority yet we can't discuss the obvious colourism? Pearl Thusi, Sho Madjozi, Trevor Noah. Also what art qualification does she have? None pic.twitter.com/Bbd14JLk67— Nandi (@FailedFoodie) June 27, 2019