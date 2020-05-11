Pearl Thusi dragged for 'dissing' Jill Scott

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pearl Thusi is known for her sharp tongue and will often not hold back at letting her followers and other social media users know exactly how she is feeling.

Well, that sharp tongue landed her in hot water this past weekend when the star decided to add her voice to an Instagram Live video between award-winning American musicians, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.

Jill and Erykah took part in the Verzuz series of Instagram Live song battles that have for two months seen battles between regional producers, legacy producers, legendary rap producers, R&B and pop producers and writers.





The “battle” ended up flowing more like two friends trading songs they love and then a beautiful conversation celebrating black women in the music industry.





It was positive vibes all around until South African viewers of the Live caught a comment from Pearl Thusi who was also watching the Live.





"I wish I could powder Jill Scott," Pearl commented.





This did not sit well with fans who called out the "Queen Sono" star who recently returned to social media after a hiatus.





Many felt that Pearl was being unnecessary and that there was no room for her negativity.

So Pearl really went on a beautiful chakra aligned Live to say what she’s saying? Akho nqondo yaz pha pic.twitter.com/EHgHfIaAFE — Professional Sybwlist (@Khanyisa_MAD) May 10, 2020

Friends or not, if you find what Pearl said acceptable then you need to reevaluate what friendship is. People accept shitty behaviour in their friendships under the guise of 'jokes'. pic.twitter.com/PY9f1LqZwp — Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister_) May 10, 2020

This one is forever saying offside things in the guise of "jokes". Maybe she needs to stop joking and stick to acting because only she finds her supposed jokes funny. — Jesse Swiswi (@JayFromVenda) May 10, 2020