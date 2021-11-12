Pearl Thusi explains why she thinks FW de Klerk is not deserving of a state funeral

Twitter is ablaze as heated debate about the legacy of the last apartheid President FW de Klerk rages on following his passing. Actress and television presenter Pearl Thusi is among the many South Africans who threaten to disrupt proceedings should the former statesman be granted a state funeral.

De Klerk died on Thursday morning following a long battle with cancer. He was 85. In a series of tweets the “Queen Sono” expressed why she thinks the former leader of the National Party is not worthy of the state funeral for publicly stating that apartheid was not a crime against humanity. “If FW De Klerk gets a state funeral… That will be a huge middle finger to the people who suffered under the apartheid regime in this country,” tweeted Thusi.

If FW DE KLERK gets a state funeral… That will be a huge middle finger to the people who suffered under the apartheid regime in this country. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) November 11, 2021 She added: “In fact, we must disrupt that funeral if it’s declared a state funeral. There’s just no way.” I’m fact we must disrupt that funeral if it’s declared a state funeral. There’s just no way. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) November 11, 2021 The star went on to explain that she is not feeling sad about de Klerk’s passing. “I feel a bit weird to celebrate someone's death. I'm indifferent about him being dead or alive. Maybe he was already dead to me because I’m definitely not sad.”

I feel a bit weird to celebrate any one’s death. Im indifferent about him being dead or alive. Maybe he was already dead to me because I’m definitely not sad. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) November 11, 2021 Echoing Thusi’s statements are media personalities Redi Tlhabi and Azania Mosaka. “I'm pitching for De Klerk Critique. But at 43, with small children, a husband & a mother who still needs me, I'm NOT laughing at a guy who died at 85 & had a year's notice. So when in your 20s, 30s, 40s, with family & dreams, do you think dying at 85 is karma? He is damn lucky! Are you?,” commented Tllhabi. I'm pitching for De Klerk Critique. But at 43, with small children, husband & mother who still needs me, I'm NOT laughing at a guy who dies at 85 & had year's notice. So wena in your 20s, 30s,40s, with family & dreams, you think dying at 85 is a karma? He is damn lucky! Are you? — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) November 11, 2021 “De Klerk’s passing is another painful reminder of how uninterested this gov (government) is in getting justice for black people. It’s like they hope time will take care of it, people will pass and the people will forget. Then one day they’ll say there’s no one to prosecute or get answers from,” tweeted Mosaka.

De Klerk’s passing is another painful reminder of how uninterested this gov is in getting justice for black people. It’s like they hope time will take care of it, people will pass and the people will forget.Then one day they’ll say there’s no one to prosecute or get answers from. — Azania (@Azania_) November 11, 2021 Shortly after announcing his passing, the De Klerk Foundation shared a video of De Klerk’s last message to South Africa. In the video frail-looking De Klerk apologised for “the indignities of the apartheid” on non-white people. “I without qualification for the pain and hurt and indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, rrown and Indians in South Africa.