Pearl Thusi faces heat from Twitter users after an 'unusual' comment

Actress Pearl Thusi is facing heat from Twitter users after making an “unusual” comment on a tweet by actress and businesswoman Khanyi Mbau. Mbau took to Twitter where she posted a picture with the details of her recently late dad’s memorial service and furneral. Among the many messages of condolences, Thusi commented on the post saying “Hectic”. pic.twitter.com/BsAeEGcumd — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) September 22, 2020 Twitter users were left fuming and have called out Thusi for her “inappropriate” message to Mbau. Mbau and her brother Lasizwe lost their father Menzi Mcunu on Sunday, September 20. The cause of death is still unknown.

Fans can’t believe that Thusi posted such a comment and asked that that she delete it.

@MphoMoalamedi tweeted: “There is genuinely something wrong ka Pearl Thusi shame. Her need for attention even in the worst possible times is worrying. How the hell do you comment “Hectic” on someone’s post where they are giving the details of their dead parent’s memorial service? What the hell is this?

@Hlengi97633042 said: “Pearl Thusi commented "Hectic" on Khanyi's post because losing a parent is painful and obviously "hectic" in such a way that no one deserves to go through such pain.

“Why are people putting so much weight on something as simple as this? Bitterness much, huh?”.

@WandileNgubane_ playfully said: “Stop with All the negative Pearl Thusi comments I can't like them all”.

Stop with All the negative Pearl Thusi comments

Other Twitter users defended Thusi saying that the word she used isn’t that bad and was taken out of context.

@girl_kaybee: “Is there something wrong with what Pearl thusi said? I thought hectic meant "yoh" in english”.

@Stenzoz said: “Hectic means intense agitation or emotion....i don't see anything wrong with her comment. since you do please make me understand…”.

While @Stenzoz said: “I would like to believe that it has to do with word choice however there is no need for people to bite her head. just a matter of using the so called "wrong word" instead of the usual favorite "Condolences".

Lasizwe, the “Fake It Till You Make It“ star, first broke the news about his father’s death on social media and posted two pictures of him and his father with the caption: ”My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. “I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad!

“I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say ’My parents are deceased!’ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead!”