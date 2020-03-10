Pearl Thusi feels the love from Mmusi Maimane

There is no doubt that Pearl Thusi is having her moment.

The actress is receiving praise for her role in "Queen Sono" and she has a very lucrative deal with makeup giant, MAC Cosmetics.

So it came as no surprise that even Mmusi Maimane decided to celebrate the star.





The former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader has been very busy on social media lately, from wanting Cassper Nyovest to teach him how to dance to playing peacemaker between DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee after their Twitter spat over master recording last week.





However, his most recent lighthearted moment was this past weekend, when he congratulated actress Pearl Thusi and director Kagiso Lediga for a sterling job on "Queen Sono".





He tweeted: “It's hard to find time to watch TV in my line of work, but I am now on episode two of #QueenSono and am enjoying it.





“Well done once again to Pearl Thusi and to Netflix. I also want to congratulate Kagiso Lediga, your writing is improving in leaps and bounds.”

It’s hard to find time to watch TV in my line of work but I am now on episode two of #QueenSono and I am enjoying it.



You’re so fun lately. I didn’t want to comment but kwenzakaleni?

Feeling the love from the former DA leader, Thusi said: “You're so fun lately. I didn't want to comment, but what's happening?” Then she added some spice, asking: “How is that old woman (Helen Zille)?"