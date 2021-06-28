Pearl Thusi gets dragged for ’Happy Lockdown’ post

Media personality Pearl Thusi rubbed tweeps the wrong way again with her post about the move to lockdown level 4. Many South Africans took to social media during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday when he announced that the country would move to lockdown level 4 following the sharp rise in cases due to the Delta Covid-variant.

The “Queen Sono“ star also took to social media and said: ”Happy lockdown everyone ... I hope all those in need receive assistance, people find the silver lining in these tough times and God blesses you all abundantly #ialsohopethepresidentsipadwasreturned.“ Seemingly making light of the implications that the various restrictions have on sections that effectively have to shut down for the duration of the lockdown level, the former “Quantico“ star quickly came under fire for her post and promptly deleted it. She never knows what time it is. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/HIht85I7Sx — IG: MASADIAMOND (@MasaDiamond_) June 27, 2021 Somebody PLEASE tell me why Pearl Thusi would say “Happy lockdown”. Now I know sis ain’t bright but … pic.twitter.com/ni7KDVjRic — mamncane. (@Kim_Khandashisa) June 27, 2021 She really isn't good at reading the room 🙁 https://t.co/5tttFCPK23 — Siphosethu 🌸 (@ssethu_wotshela) June 27, 2021 She followed this up by explaining why she deleted her post in a thread explaining herself.

“With how people always choose to see the worst in me - it’s a miracle I’ve survived all the emotional turbulence I’ve experienced outside of it as well. “I’ve deleted the tweet because I’m really in a good place and I don’t mean to upset people but because focusing on the negative is a priority on this app,” Pearl wrote. but because focusing on the negative is a priority on this app…



For those offended, or think I’m careless… what I mean is, for those who can, I hope they do find peace, enjoy spending time at home, working, spending time with family, meditating and find the good in what a… — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 27, 2021 She continued: “For those offended, or think I’m careless … what I mean is, for those who can, I hope they do find peace, enjoy spending time at home, working, spending time with family, meditating and find the good in what a Lockdown can also offer.”

Time I’ve had to myself. How I’ve grown while being ‘grounded’ essentially. And I’m asking those who have this privilege to remember and help others where they can.



Does that mean I’m neglecting to think of those who’ll suffer- no… — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 27, 2021 She also shared some of the positive things that had come out of the lockdown in her opinion. Only God and Myself , my family and friends and those who support me are responsible for my success and joy. The rest is noise. I pray nothing but abundance and happiness for you all. ❤️ — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 27, 2021 Local rapper Cassper Nyovest also weighed in on the new regulations and said he hoped the country made it out alive because “our livelihoods are officially gone”. “We are doomed. Finished! Done! Y'all stay safe out there. I hope we make it out alive at least because our livelihoods are officially gone,” Cassper said in response to the regulations.

The “Move For Me” hitmaker took a shot at critics “crucifying” him for speaking out for those who are affected. “When you keep quiet cause you're good, they crucify you. “When you speak out for those who are affected, even though you are not, they crucify you.