Thando Mokoena and Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Local actress Pearl Thusi came under fire on Sunday after she started talking about blue ticking people on WhatsApp and revealed that she does it with her daughter too. Taking to Twitter, the former "Quantico" star vented about "needy people" expecting a response for "reassurance". Adding that even her daughter expects less because she knows she's loved.

"Harassing people who blue tick u creates an impression of serious self-entitlement & insecurity. Not everyone takes ur texts as seriously as u do," Thusi wrote. "I blue tick my kid. She doesn’t harass me because she knows for a fact that I love her," she said in another post.

Harassing people who blue tick u creates an impression of serious self entitlement & insecurity.

Not everyone takes ur texts as seriously as u do.



Ppl have the right to do what makes them happy & gives them peace. That includes not responding to a particular text u sent ❤️ — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 27, 2019

I blue tick my kid. She doesn’t harass me because she knows for a fact that I love her. Sometimes I can’t respond or I don’t feel the need to.



Some ppl are super needy & need re-assurance that they’re cared 4🙄 .

I find that exhausting.



It’s rude only when uve made plans w sum1 — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 27, 2019

Tweeps then chimed into the conversation shared their opinions on blue ticking.

People don't blue tick ✅ people who matter to them in life especially the ones they love. — Feliz Ntshangase (@fnmrnice) January 28, 2019

Not every thing that is urgent is important and not everything that is important is urgent. Just state your case when the person gets time they will respond or if it needs a response. — Mamlakah (@Mamlakah86) January 27, 2019

I don't answer my mom's call sometimes. And she doesn't harass me for not answering. She knows I work. I could have been busy. I could have left my phone at home. Motho a tlo go interrogater for not answering ur phone. Fokof — Namudi Makola (@NamudiMakola) January 27, 2019

Communication is two-way.

Being blue ticked is a message too.



Silence is a message in itself😷🤫 — Flat-six (@ozozo3) January 27, 2019

However, it was comments regarding Thusi's parenting that had her in clap back mode saying that "virgins are giving me advice on how to raise my child" and "parents know not to give unsolicited advice to other parents."

You literally said you bluetick your daughter and that your bluetick option is off all in one thread. We are now confused, though Whoever they are who triggered you should really deliver their apology. — BlackkiddoZA (@im_mogale) January 27, 2019

The pain of being blue ticked by your mom 😭😭

I feel your daughter's pain 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y3IbFLRURN — MaNcube (@SenaNcube) January 27, 2019

Now virgins are giving me advice on how to raise my child.



I’m logging off.



Ndiyanithanda vha!!!! 😘😘😘😘 — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 27, 2019

Now virgins are giving me advice on how to raise my child.



I’m logging off.



Ndiyanithanda vha!!!! 😘😘😘😘 — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 27, 2019







