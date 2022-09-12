Pearl Thusi has ‘no sympathy’ for Queen Elizabeth

Actress Pearl Thusi told one of her Instagram followers exactly were to get off after she didn’t share her sentiments. Recently, Thusi took to her Instagram page to share a few pictures of the late Princess Diana. She captioned the post with a simple 🤍 (heart emoji), followed by “IF YOU DONT GET IT – forget about it.“

When her followers still did not understand her reasons for posting, she said: “Guys if you don’t get why I’ve posted what should be Queen Diana… then forget about it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) Those who did understand what the meaning behind the pictures were commented that the late Princess Diana would have made a beautiful queen had she still been alive. Other’s concluded that they believed that Princess Diana was killed by orders of Queen Elizabeth herself.

Among the popular comments, came a few people who disagreed with Thusi and she didn’t hold back on her comments. @___shamilla___ commented: “Love you Pearl but this is so disrespectful! It’s the Queens time to shine and be honoured. Even if Diana was alive she would not have been Queen because she had divorced Prince Charles. And I’m a Diana fan.” Thusi did not waste time and hit back saying: “@___shamilla___ please reserve your opinion and sensitivity for the Queen on another page. There’s no sympathy for her here. ❤️”

Pearl Thusi’s response. Picture: Instagram To another fan she responded: “ @bigafrodiva and Diana didn’t need to be crowned Queen to be queen of peoples hearts. She emanated with love and we saw her and we felt her. However that happened – we don’t care.” It seems like Thusi holds Princess Diana very close to her heart and shows no sympathy for the late Queen Elizabeth. The controversial post garnered more than 40 000 likes.