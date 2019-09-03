If you see or find Pearl Thusi's phone, can you tell her where it is. Picture: Instagram

Barely two weeks following her return from a Twitter break, Pearl Thusi has managed to ruffle feathers over her missing phone post. Taking to her Twitter account on Monday, she told her 2.11 million followers she had lost her new phone, urging them to help her find it under #PearlsAmberSunrise. She also offered a reward.

She wrote “I really miss my Amber Sunrise P30 Pro (even though I only had it for 24 hours. Together with Huawei I have decided to put together an amazing REWARD for whoever helps me find my Smartphone. Help find #PearlsAmberSunrise 🙏🏽😭🙏🏽😭.”

However, many did not take kindly to the post – many questioned the timing for the search of her phone, while others were angry, labelling her insensitive and attention seeking.

The emotions of many South Africans were stirred on Monday following the riots in Joburg and Pretoria, the death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and stories of femicide that birthed the Am I Next? hashtag.

Amidst all the missing women and children your celebrity Pearl Thusi thought it’s appropriate to start a hashtag for a missing phone. Is it crack ? — #AmINext ? (@__azee___) September 2, 2019

Babes, you are a South African Woman, a celebrity. Your voice could really make a difference for us. But you crying for a phone. We crying for our lives. Timing. — _adi_who? (@Adi_Wadi14) September 2, 2019

At least you lost a phone. people are losing their lives here in the country. since last week after what happened in Pretoria!! — T-BOSE.🌟🌟🌟 (@Thabisokale3) September 2, 2019

We facing a national crisis wena ngapha you worried nge phone, no sympathy, condolences whatsoever. Ay o Pearl impela inqondo ayikho yayiqinisile leya ndoda pic.twitter.com/FnDdYL1K7M

Amid the heavy criticism, Thusi's fans jumped to her defense, urging folks to stop bullying their fave.

But you guys are bullies really, Pearl Thusi did nothing wrong. You'll lose focus very easy. Instead of focusing at the problem at hand you'll drag her for nothing. You not saints yourselves, stop directing your anger to the wrong person. — MonarchAlbum😍 (@SinazoBilikwa) September 3, 2019

There's an agenda against Pearl Thusi on twitter. Other celebrities can go by twitting what they want in such situations but won't recieve any vile response. 😐 — Daniel🇿🇦 (@tebogo_sealetsa) September 3, 2019

You are always cyber bullying Pearl Thusi 💔😭 it hurts! If you don't like her, block her. Calling her names doesn't make you a better person...you are driving her to depression. Please be kind to Pearl,she is human.🙏 — BHOVARESS 👑 (@RubuThulisa) September 2, 2019

Thusi had deleted her posts on Twitter following a heated twar with actress Bonnie Mbuli about colourism, where she had to defend herself from critics who believed she only got work because of her skin colour. That led to her logging off from Twitter.



