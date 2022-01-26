EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi lands in hot water for supposed ‘private joke’

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 24m ago

Local actress Pearl Thusi landed in hot water again after she laughed at a supposed South African “private joke” regarding Ari Lennox.

The “Queen Sono” star gave a strange response to Michael Bucwa aka Mr Smeg’s post stating that “Ari Lennox is not beautiful”, following the ongoing debate of the “Podcast and Chill with MacG” interview.

She said: “Wait! Guys! (This doesn’t mean I approve this message.)”

Questioned on why the former BET “Behind the Story” host gave this response since it seemed as if she was agreeing and laughing with the original tweet, she replied: “Why that tweet is funny actually has very little to do with Ari. It’s a private joke in South Africa. I think Ari is gorgeous.”

South African tweeps were left confused since it seems they didn’t know this private joke and called out Pearl for her initial response.

“No really what’s the private joke?” asked @ilovebeyoncebut.

“In my next life I want to come back as Pearl Thusi’s singular brain cell. Always on leave, never required,” commented @stellenbaked.

“Pls we don’t know you,” said @BatlogeleB.

“Pearl Thusi (a committed colourist) who claimed colourism doesn't exist and neither does light skin privilege. Is laughing at a 'joke' made by a light-skinned man who became famous because of a kettle, saying that a dark-skinned Ari is not beautiful,” commented @Temptingtony__.

“Laughing along with a black man calling a black woman ugly? Noor man, it's about time they picked you Pearl,” said @IAm_ZuluBone.

“Trust you to be laughing along with misogynists. That’s your brand,” commented @TheTitanBaddie.

Earlier this week, the Pressure singer hit back at the backlash she was receiving for saying she won’t do interviews again after the MacG interview.

In the post, she said: “I will continue to sing about d*** when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to j*** off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning.”

