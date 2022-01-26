Pearl Thusi lands in hot water for supposed ‘private joke’
Local actress Pearl Thusi landed in hot water again after she laughed at a supposed South African “private joke” regarding Ari Lennox.
The “Queen Sono” star gave a strange response to Michael Bucwa aka Mr Smeg’s post stating that “Ari Lennox is not beautiful”, following the ongoing debate of the “Podcast and Chill with MacG” interview.
She said: “Wait! Guys! (This doesn’t mean I approve this message.)”
Wait! Guys! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 24, 2022
(This doesn’t mean I approve this message) https://t.co/OTDOatEjlj
Questioned on why the former BET “Behind the Story” host gave this response since it seemed as if she was agreeing and laughing with the original tweet, she replied: “Why that tweet is funny actually has very little to do with Ari. It’s a private joke in South Africa. I think Ari is gorgeous.”
Why that tweet is funny actually has very little to do with Ari.— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 25, 2022
It’s a private joke in South Africa. I think Ari is gorgeous.
South African tweeps were left confused since it seems they didn’t know this private joke and called out Pearl for her initial response.
“No really what’s the private joke?” asked @ilovebeyoncebut.
No really whats the private joke? 😭 https://t.co/nco4wyhamc— kaylelo🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@ilovebeyoncebut) January 25, 2022
“In my next life I want to come back as Pearl Thusi’s singular brain cell. Always on leave, never required,” commented @stellenbaked.
In my next life I want to come back as Pearl Thusi’s singular brain cell. Always on leave, never required. https://t.co/aFUq09qtSx— Toto’s Wolff (@stellenbaked) January 25, 2022
“Pls we don’t know you,” said @BatlogeleB.
Pls we don’t know you https://t.co/pShbwiiQ1L— Batlogele B. (@BatlogeleB) January 25, 2022
“Pearl Thusi (a committed colourist) who claimed colourism doesn't exist and neither does light skin privilege. Is laughing at a 'joke' made by a light-skinned man who became famous because of a kettle, saying that a dark-skinned Ari is not beautiful,” commented @Temptingtony__.
Pearl Thusi (a committed colourist) who claimed colourism doesn't exist and neither does light skin privilege. Is laughing at a 'joke' made by a light skinned man who became famous because of a kettle, saying that a dark Skinned Ari is not beautiful.— TypoTony (@Temptingtony__) January 25, 2022
“Laughing along with a black man calling a black woman ugly? Noor man, it's about time they picked you Pearl,” said @IAm_ZuluBone.
Laughing along with a black man calling a black woman ugly? Noor man, it's about time they picked you Pearl🥲 https://t.co/XAh0ClVV7w— Zulu Bone (@IAm_ZuluBone) January 25, 2022
“Trust you to be laughing along with misogynists. That’s your brand,” commented @TheTitanBaddie.
Trust you to be laughing along with misogynists. Thats your brand. https://t.co/tN2aNieRxm— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) January 25, 2022
Earlier this week, the Pressure singer hit back at the backlash she was receiving for saying she won’t do interviews again after the MacG interview.
In the post, she said: “I will continue to sing about d*** when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to j*** off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning.”