Pearl Thusi mysteriously deactivates social media accounts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Local actress Pearl Thusi mysteriously deactivated her social media accounts on Wednesday and fans are wondering why. The "Queen Sono" star on Monday asked tweeps where she could deliver food parcels and was still very active on these Twitter streets, saying: "Any suggestions on places we can drop off food for people who may be running out or can’t afford to buy?" However, fans woke up to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday and couldn't find her social media pages and are wondering why she decided to deactivate her various pages.

Why did Pearl Thusi delete her Twitter account? — Marieta Mazz (@mazzicle) April 1, 2020

Pearl Thusi deactivating everything isn't sitting well with me ☹️☹️😭😭 — ❤️ (@ZiPearls) March 31, 2020

Tweeps also posted words of encouragement for Thusi since he deactivation seemingly came out of the blue.

I wish Pearl Thusi the same ♥️ https://t.co/0vS5xU2IJ8 — #HoldOnMe_J-Smash (@lebron_griffin) April 1, 2020

Love and light to Pearly

Just its a prank😢 — Cataleya (@Osipe3) April 1, 2020

Light and love to you #PearlThusi we love you babe. — FREE Black Mind (@Beat3ce) April 1, 2020

Thusi's BFF DJ Zinhle also a posted a video of her playing "Umlilo" as a dedication to Thusi on Tuesday and said that "Everything would be OK".

This comes after Thusi shared how privileged she is during lockdown over the weekend following the news of many working class South Africans struggling to buy groceries after the lockdown.

She posted: "Realized how privileged I am during this lock down. I refuse to be judgmental to those less fortunate & are under great discomfort during this time. I choose to realise how blessed I am to have the space and luxuries to commit to it. Speak kindly of those who aren’t."