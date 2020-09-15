Pearl Thusi pens a heartfelt message to teenage daughter Thando

Actress and TV host, Pearl Thusi took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to her daughter on her milestone birthday. The “Queen Sono” actress shared a picture of Thandolwethu Mokoena who turned 13 years old. In the caption she wrote: “Today has been emotional for me...Happy birthday my @thando__mokoena ❤️. My hitta is a teenager... wow. I tried to celebrate your last day as a 12 year old. You're actually a 13 year old now... this is crazy. Where did the time go?”. She continued: “I have so much to say ... about how proud I am of you, your loving nature, your big heart, you’re the better version of me... and you’re becoming better and better everyday... I love you so much. “Thank you for being my biggest fan- I know my turn is coming soon as your own star is rising higher and higher. My treasure, my love and my abundant grace from God.

I hope you had a special day my angel. Ore celebrations coming [email protected]__mokoena ❤️”.

Pearl and her daughter share a very special bond and the actress often refers to Thando as her “BFF”.

The two can now also call each other work colleagues as they recently shot a commercial together for Lays South Africa.

Industry A-listers like songstress Nandi Madida, media mogul Basetsana Kumalo and chef Lorna Maseko commented on Pearl’s appreciation post.

Lorna said: “Happiest Birthday @thando__mokoena ... May a God enlarge your territory... Here’s to more life and more blessings🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊”.

Basetsana said: “Happiest of birthdays to Thando. What a journey it has been to watch you blossom into this magnificent flower that you are.

“I pray Divine blessings over you my Child. May the Lord cover you with His wings and shield you from the enemy.

“Whatever you have dreams and vision for, just do it. Guard your heart always and just know how much you are loved.

“Your Mama did a fine job in raising such conscientious, kind, giving, loving and of-course beautiful young lady.

““Okay I better stop, because you know Glamma can write and write and write. Ukhule Mntanam’.

“God bless you today and always. Indeed we shall celebrate this milestone birthday soon. I love you. P.S. Okay you can have one of my bags. ♥️♥️♥️🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎁🎁🎁🎀🎀🎀🎈🎈🎈”.

Nandi said: “Happy bday young Queen @thando__mokoena and big up to your mommy @pearlthusi for doing such a great job as a mom ♥️”.

Thando shares her birthday with the late actress Mary Twala.