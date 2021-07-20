Pearl Thusi pleads with Minister Nathi Mthethwa to support artists

Local actress and presenter Pearl Thusi pleaded with Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to support artists. The South African entertainment industry has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing lockdown.

While it seemed that artists were getting on their feet following the second wave earlier this year, the recent move to level 4 lockdown has put a halt to most activity in the hospitality and entertainment industries. Taking the Twitter on Monday, the “Behind The Story” host pleaded with Mthethwa to offer support financially to the sector in the same way he offers messages of congratulations and condolences. She said: “Dear Minister @NathiMthethwaSA, I say this in the sincerely way … artists are struggling … can you assist with actual support/ money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences.”

Dear Minister @NathiMthethwaSA , I say this in the sincerely way… 🥺 artists are struggling… can you assist with actual support/ money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences. 🥺 — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 19, 2021 This is not the first time local artists have lambasted Mthethwa for not offering proper support to artists. Last year, songstress Simphiwe Dana spoke out and called out the minister for failing artists. She said: “For the first time in a while, I can pay bills. You don’t know what it means to me. South Africa, do better by your artists! This is so embarrassing.”

Dana continued: “I’m saying this because I’ve not been able to pay my bills. I understand I’m a higher tier artist! I’m just scared for the ones! And Whether they’re ok. I think I’m talking to my government at this point and asking for them to be kinder to us. We work, we don’t deserve this!” Local DJ Shimza also shared his proposal to Mthethwa. He said the proposal was for artists to be able to continue performing by televising their events.

The DJ said there was no response, citing it as a possible reason artists were still hosting super-spreader events at the time. “Supporting this would have meant fewer people would go out to watch their favourite artists perform because they would do it from the comfort of their homes.” The musician said artists were being overlooked because the arts weren’t being taken seriously.