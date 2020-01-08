Pearl Thusi puts Mfundi Vundla on blast during Tyler Perry debate









Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Local actress Pearl Thusi had some choice words regarding Mfundi Vundla on Tuesday. Tyler Perry dominated the trending list on Tuesday after he posted a video of scripts from his shows proudly boasting that he doesn't have a writers room.

Tweeps were not impressed with his video or the fact that he is the only writer on his shows and movies with many users commenting "it shows" on the post.

You wrote an entire show called Sistas.with no black women contributing to the writing? 🥴 https://t.co/1nB8FotqjQ — free mill, kill bill (@Jadore_Jamila) January 7, 2020

So Tyler Perry is really sitting alone in his office thinking of different ways to put fictional black women through hell. Hate to see it — Skittles (@getalifeaisha) January 7, 2020

Tyler Perry uploading a clip to tell us most writers rooms have 10-12 writers and he wrote over what looking like thousands of hours of television, all by himself...as if we couldn’t tell😂😂😂😂😂 — a princess diana stan account (@seabethree) January 6, 2020

Tyler Perry writing a show about black women. As the only writer.



About black women.



As a man.



Without creative and content input from black women. pic.twitter.com/wMTwiP8eWA — Money D. Luffy 🔥 (@ThabileMpe) January 7, 2020

The former "Quantico" star also weighed in on the debate and defended Perry. However, she also dragged Vundla in the process.





She said: "Same people mad at Tyler Perry are watching Generations even though Mfundi Vundla completely disregards artists rights because our industry isn’t regulated.





Leave Tyler Perry alone, acting like y’all care about the arts. Always using powerful ppl as targets for fake woke agenda."

Same people mad at Tyler Perry are watching Generations even though Mfundi Vundla completely disregards artists rights because our industry isn’t regulated.

Leave Tyler Perry alone, acting like y’all care about the arts. Always using powerful ppl as targets for fake woke agenda🙄 — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 7, 2020

Thusi is also gearing up for the launch of "Queen Sono" which is the first African produced Netflix original series and is set to drop on February 28.