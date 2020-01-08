Pearl Thusi puts Mfundi Vundla on blast during Tyler Perry debate
You wrote an entire show called Sistas.with no black women contributing to the writing? 🥴 https://t.co/1nB8FotqjQ— free mill, kill bill (@Jadore_Jamila) January 7, 2020
So Tyler Perry is really sitting alone in his office thinking of different ways to put fictional black women through hell. Hate to see it— Skittles (@getalifeaisha) January 7, 2020
Tyler Perry uploading a clip to tell us most writers rooms have 10-12 writers and he wrote over what looking like thousands of hours of television, all by himself...as if we couldn’t tell😂😂😂😂😂— a princess diana stan account (@seabethree) January 6, 2020
Tyler Perry writing a show about black women. As the only writer.— Money D. Luffy 🔥 (@ThabileMpe) January 7, 2020
About black women.
As a man.
Without creative and content input from black women. pic.twitter.com/wMTwiP8eWA
Same people mad at Tyler Perry are watching Generations even though Mfundi Vundla completely disregards artists rights because our industry isn’t regulated.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 7, 2020
Leave Tyler Perry alone, acting like y’all care about the arts. Always using powerful ppl as targets for fake woke agenda🙄