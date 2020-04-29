EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi returns to social media

Local actress Pearl Thusi made her return to social media on Tuesday to celebrate "Queen Sono" being green-lit for a second season.

Earlier this month the former "Quantico" star mysteriously deactivated all her social media accounts leaving her fans very confused. 

However, Thusi made her return to announce the second season of the first Netflix African original series "Queen Sono". 

Fans and her industry friends were elated, not only for the confirmation of the series renewal, but also for her return to the social media streets. 

