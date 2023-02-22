Pearl Thusi says AKA and her ‘love language’ was ‘dragging each other’

Twelve days later and tributes for slain rapper AKA are still pouring in on social media.
His death remains one of disbelief for most of his fans, family and close friends.
AKA was shot and killed outside Wish restaurant in Durban’s Florida Road on February 10. His public memorial service and an intimate funeral service took place a week later on February 17 and 18.
Actress Pearl Thusi, who couldn’t find the words to express herself a few days ago, finally took to Instagram to share a memory of the “Sim Dope” hitmaker.
Along with a picture of AKA’s upcoming “Mass Country” album cover, the “Queen Sono” actress posted: “Wow Kiernan… I’ve been trying to figure out which pic is use on my gram after the anniversary of Riky’s passing.
“To think this is the pic I’m using next… I could have never imagined this. 💔”
Thusi, who is currently out of the country, said she is still trying to “string sentences together to express how I feel”.
"Is it better if I come home first? Is it better I just pretend this didn’t happen? I don’t know.
“Until then, it’s time to push. If you were in front of me, I would have said I’m just doing it for Kairo’s bag 🙈 . Why was our love language dragging each other 😭😂.”
Together with promoting “Mass Country”, the “Quantico” star went on to share a fond memory of the rapper, which left his fans in their feels.
“I remember when I didn’t understand the difference between albums, EPs, single releases etc. 🙈 lol.
“I said to you I’ve bought all your albums, to which you said ‘there’s only one, but thanks baby girl! 😂🙄’.
“Anyway – over a decade later – and I’ve bought all your albums for real this time. 🤍🥹 (Yes guys – I know it’s a preorder) MASS COUNTRY OUT SOON EVERYBODY.”
Taking to the comments, @nashmakado wrote: “‘There’s only one, but thanks baby girl.’ I love this! What a tribute. He will forever live in our hearts 💖.”
@lalla_her said: “’There's only one, but thanks baby girl!’ I read it with his voice😢 we've been robbed 💔.”
@_yanatakesonlife_ wrote: “Yall really behaved like siblings. Never wanting to show they love each other but deep down the love is there. Two hot headed people 😂.”
@leosbusiso commented: “That ‘there’s only one, but thanks baby girl!’ is so him 😂😂🤣.”