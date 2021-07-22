Pearl Thusi says she's healed and insulting her doesn’t work anymore

Media personality Pearl Thusi is known for saying exactly what she thinks on social media. She is also known for not backing down from a fight on Twitter streets. Always one to hit back at trolls and do some trolling herself, the star seems to have turned a new page.

Over the past few days, the actress has weighed in on current affairs in South Africa in a series of tweets. However, her opinions were not well received by everyone. Some social media users responded by hitting below the belt, but she says she's no longer bothered by social media trolls. “I’ve healed guys ... I’m whole. I’m not perfect but I love who I am. Insulting me doesn’t work any more. I’m here to learn, engage and grow. We can disagree, that’s healthy but insulting me doesn’t get the same reaction any more. Don’t bother. I wanna have real chats here,” she wrote.

I’ve healed guys… I’m whole. I’m not perfect but I love who I am. Insulting me doesn’t work anymore. I’m here to learn, engage and grow. We can disagree , that’s healthy but insulting me doesn’t get the same reaction anymore.

Don’t bother. I wanna have real chats here. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 21, 2021 Earlier this month the Queen Sono star was accused of not reading the room after she said protestors would use books to start fires. The original post on Twitter had a picture of popular bookstore Exclusive Books being the only outlet that was not looted during the protests. Pearl commented in a now-deleted post: “They’ll (protesters) use the books to start a fire”. Angered Twitter users called her out as being “dumb” for giving looters the ”idea”, accusing her of not knowing how to “read the room”.