Pearl Thusi says ‘we all won’ after Thuso Mbedu’s Spirit Award

Local media personality Pearl Thusi is happy “The Underground Railroad” actress Thuso Mbedu nabbed a Film Independent Spirit Award. Mbedu walked away with the award for best female performance for a new scripted series on Sunday.

The South African actress beat Anjana Vasan, Jana Schmieding, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Deborah Ayorinde to take home the coveted award. During her acceptance speech, she thanked the show’s director Barry Jenkins along with the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. “Oh, Snap. They told me a number of times to prepare something, and I really didn't.

“But, first and foremost, thank to for independent for this recognition. Barry Jenkins, thank you for absolutely everything. I really, really, really appreciate you, Francine Maisler, because I met you before I met Barry. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for your guidance. Thank you to Amazon, to all the executive producers, to my team, Beth, April, Laurie, My sister in South Africa.

“She would kill me if I didn't say anything about her. I appreciate all the support. And every single person who was involved in ’The Underground Railroad’. “There was no person who was too small in making the project what it was. And I really, really hope that you guys will take the time to watch it because it's an absolute masterpiece. Thank you very much,” she said. Following the outpouring of love “The Woman King” star received, she took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support and said: “Thank you, everyone, for your light and support. I appreciate it. We appreciate it. Stay shining #SpiritAwards.”

