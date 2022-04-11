Pearl Thusi sets things straight, about those laughing emojis on Pabi Cooper's IG post

Actress and presenter Pearl Thusi is no stranger to catching heat on social media, and she has once again come under fire for a comment on amapiano star Papi Cooper. The “Isiphithiphithi” hitmaker had posted on Instagram, a video of herself and dancer Buhle Gugwana doing their thing, with the caption, "Book us Abeg". The Queen Sono actress then commented on the post with laughing emojis which left many confused.

Story continues below Advertisment

Even Papi Cooper was confused as to why Pearl was laughing at the video. After the commotion caused by her comment, Pearl attempted to explain what she was actually laughing at. In a follow-up comment, Pearl said that she had’nt meant to offend Pabi but was simply laughing at one of the most booked artists wanting to be booked. "@cooper_pabi I'm laughing that one of the most booked artists wants to be booked. Didn't mean to offend you babe. I thought this post was super cute and I read it in a Nigerian accent. I'm so sad that this was read as offensive. This makes me so sad how people have reacted," she said.

Papi has turned off the comments on the post, most likely after her notifications were blowing up. It makes what DBN Gogo said

Pearl Thusi after laughing under Pabi Cooper 's post be like,

"Im not sorry I laughed, Im sorry you are offended!"



What manner of person is this one vele?#PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/dhvEchQjYY — The Czarina of the South 🇿🇦 (@_esther_smith) April 10, 2022 Pearl also posted a video explaining herself better to the public and rectifying the misconception that she was "dogging Pabi". "“Anyway, I’ve just come here to be like I’ve texted Pabi to be like OMG this confusion is so sad in my opinion.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I really thought she was booked in Nigeria. She’s killing it right now and when she wrote it in the Nigerian accent like one of the most booked artists making a joke about please book her and I just thought she was kidding. I thought she was just flexing on us,” she explained. Pearl Thusi apologies to Cooper Pabi pic.twitter.com/rWyRffeQO1 — hope🤪 (@Flowercchild) April 10, 2022 Several tweeps have defended Pearl, arguing that she had been misunderstood while some said she was merely laughing at the usage of ’abeg’ by Pabi. @MveledzoM said: "At this point I believe Pearl Thusi is really misunderstood on purpose. There are people who are really committed into misunderstanding her. I think she's a 'free spirited' human and meant no vile in Pabi Cooper's insta post. She's just expressive nje. I feel for her bathong 😭"

Story continues below Advertisment

This is not the first time Pearl has landed in hot water for her comments on social media. Most recently her strange response to Michael Bucwa aka Mr Smeg’s post stating that, “Ari Lennox is not beautiful” also caused a furore. She said: “Wait! Guys! (This doesn’t mean I approve this message.)”

Story continues below Advertisment