Pearl Thusi shows support for Dineo Ranaka amid alleged Metro FM suspension

Local actress Pearl Thusi has taken to Twitter to publicly show support for Metro FM radio presenter Dineo Ranaka following reports she has been suspended by the station. In a tweet, Pearl reflected on her decision to leave the public broadcaster radio station.

She described the decision to leave Metro FM as one of the "best things" she did for her growth and self-esteem. "One of the best things I ever did for my self esteem and growth was to leave metro fm," said the "Queen Sono" actress.

It’s one of the decisions I’m proudest of. ✨

I hope Dineo is ok. ❤️ — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 19, 2022 Pearl also credited the decision as one of her proudest.

Mamma Panther was once a part of the urban radio station but her time at the popular radio station was not all roses. She has openly said that she would not jump at the opportunity to return to the station. She would rather die than return to Metro FM. "I would rather die," tweeted Pearl in response to a fan who missed her along with her former co-host Phat Joe.

Pearl, in her latest tweet about the station, also showed support for Dineo who has allegedly landed in hot water with Metro FM. The actress tweeted that Dineo was okay, following the alleged suspension. According to a report by City Press, Dineo, who hosts “The Bridge” on Metro FM, landed in hot water with the station because of her “Umlando Challenge” video, which was recorded at the SABC studios.

In the short clip, Dineo is seen dancing on furniture in the studio, which must have not sat well with her employers. Dineo’s suspension has left social media users divided, with some users feeling Metro FM went too far, after all she was just having fun. However, some users have disagreed with that notion explaining that had something been damaged by Dineo or herself gotten hurt, the station would have been liable.