Pearl Thusi slams Lerato Kganyago and DJ Zinhle failed friendship narrative

Actor and TV presenter Pearl Thusi has clarified that she was not referring to her famous girlfriends DJ Zinhle and Lerato Kganyago in a recent TikTok video on failed friendships. Thusi recently answered a question on TikTok; “What made you realise, this person isn’t really my friend?”

In her video response, Thusi explained two friendship situations that ended with the friends cutting her off. “I was friends with someone for a very long time. I loved them, they loved me, and I believe we loved each other. But I think we had outgrown each other. I didn't get back to her for a while after something had happened,” she said. Sad isn’t it? Hmmmmm. Bitch let me get me a drink. Omg. pic.twitter.com/6Hvqga36Ko — Tinah ‘Miss Standards’ Mashiloane (@MissTinah_M) March 12, 2023 Social media detectives have been putting two and two together in trying to figure out which “friend” Thusi was referring to.

Fans have already been speculating that “The Queen Sono” actor and DJ Zinhle’s friendship is fractured and they have noted how they are no longer as close as they used to be. @RandomoneSa tweeted: “I can totally associate the ‘lots of people die’ comment with Zinhle. 2nd one sounds a lot like Lerato Kganyago and how she quietly stopped being friends with Zinhle and Pearl.” Thusi responded to the tweep, calling for the “nonsense” to stop and clarified that she has other friends who are not famous.