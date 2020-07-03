Pearl Thusi sleeping naked gets Mzansi hot under the collar

Media personality and actress Pearl Thusi decided to reveal to social media users that she sleeps naked. This comes after the "Queen Sono" star posted a provocative picture of herself and asked Twitter users if they slept naked or dressed. Do you sleep naked or dressed? pic.twitter.com/ZbBUcSOdI1 — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 2, 2020

Gagasi FM presenter, DJ Warras, who presented "Live Amp" together with Pearl, responded saying she should not mislead people because she sleeps with pyjamas on.

"You sleep with Pyjamas friend. Don’t mislead us", he said.

Mxm. You sleep with Pyjamas friend. Don’t mislead us 🤨😉😂 https://t.co/L0SA9yEWDD — Warras (@Shady_Lurker) July 2, 2020

Pearl responded back saying that she slept naked. "I definitely sleep naked", she said.

Many followers asked the star for proof, which she of course did not give.

See reactions to Pearl's confession below:

Seeing is believing 👀 — MARVIN (@Marvin_Mkhonto1) July 2, 2020

They don’t believe you sis pls show them pic.twitter.com/KOJFRWyC96 — Miss Insolent🐻🌹 (@kenkoy616) July 2, 2020

😂😂 you had to add 'friend' so these folks on Twitter dont get misled . — Fungai_Lungu (@fungai360) July 2, 2020

Dressed what it a thug breaks in how will I chase him pic.twitter.com/iKjwOxgmxF — ~ARSONIST (@thapza150) July 2, 2020

Dressed... Becouse one of my moms friends had a break In at her house And when she woke up the tsotsi that came there left a note saying next time when u sleep wear ur clothes because I won't come here to steal ur TV only — Mellow (@Mellow95239455) July 2, 2020