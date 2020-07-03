EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi sleeping naked gets Mzansi hot under the collar

Media personality and actress Pearl Thusi decided to reveal to social media users that she sleeps naked. 

This comes after the "Queen Sono" star posted a provocative picture of herself and asked Twitter users if they slept naked or dressed. 

Gagasi FM presenter, DJ Warras, who presented "Live Amp" together with Pearl, responded saying she should not mislead people because she sleeps with pyjamas on. 

"You sleep with Pyjamas friend. Don’t mislead us", he said. 

Pearl responded back saying that she slept naked. "I definitely sleep naked", she said.

Many followers asked the star for proof, which she of course did not give. 

See reactions to Pearl's confession below:

Pearl Thusi

