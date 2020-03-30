EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi speaks about privilege during the 21-day lockdown

"Queen Sono" star Pearl Thusi shared her thoughts regarding being in a privileged position during the 21-day lockdown over the weekend. 

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa announcement on the 21-day lockdown last week Monday, South Africans have gone into a frenzy with regards to the rules, buying food and social distancing during this period. 

Taking to her Twitter page, Thusi shared how the lockdown has made her look at her privilege and that she refuses to be judgemental of those who are less fortunate during this time.

This comes after many news reports of working-class South Africans struggling to buy groceries after the lockdown started with regards to transport and social distancing. While those who had the means already started stockpiling and panic buying weeks ago. 

Fans of the former "Quantico" star also shared their thoughts regarding how the lockdown is going.

