Pearl Thusi speaks about privilege during the 21-day lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

"Queen Sono" star Pearl Thusi shared her thoughts regarding being in a privileged position during the 21-day lockdown over the weekend. Following President Cyril Ramaphosa announcement on the 21-day lockdown last week Monday, South Africans have gone into a frenzy with regards to the rules, buying food and social distancing during this period. Taking to her Twitter page, Thusi shared how the lockdown has made her look at her privilege and that she refuses to be judgemental of those who are less fortunate during this time.

Realized how privileged I am during this lock down. I refuse to be judgmental to those less fortunate & are under great discomfort during this time. I choose to realise how blessed I am to have the space and luxuries to commit to it. Speak kindly of those who aren’t. 🧘🏽‍♀️🙏🏽❤️ — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) March 29, 2020

This comes after many news reports of working-class South Africans struggling to buy groceries after the lockdown started with regards to transport and social distancing. While those who had the means already started stockpiling and panic buying weeks ago.

Fans of the former "Quantico" star also shared their thoughts regarding how the lockdown is going.

Profound, very true. This should be a wake up call for government to vastly improve the lives of our people... — hlanganiso dube (@engdube) March 29, 2020

This lock down has laid bare the sharp contrast between the haves and have nots. You can see in the different things people stress about. — mawande sineke (@sinekem) March 29, 2020

She don't need to donate any million or any money, her inspiration is enough 💯❤️ she don't owe SAns money, thank you Pearl God bless your good heart — kevin (@kevin___I) March 29, 2020

No disrespect or anything sisi kodwa.. I think this should be an eye opener for you black privileged people. I think your money combined can try eliminate some of the issues we face and y'all can still make something out of it. Collaboration as Black's imptnt. — Thato (@Thato55061701) March 29, 2020