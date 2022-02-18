Pearl Thusi throws shade at Slik Talk for attacking Minnie Dlamini after divorce announcement

Media personality Pearl Thusi took aim at Slik Talk this week following his verbal attack on Minnie Dlamini. After Minnie Dlamini and her estranged husband Quinton Jones announced they had filed for divorce after four years of marriage, the controversial YouTuber came out of his hiatus to comment on the report.

In a video that went viral on social media, he claimed that everyone knew Minnie’s marriage was not going to be a success story. “Everybody and their mother knew that you were not going to last in that marriage, everybody knew you were not going to make it through that marriage. You have all the qualities of a return soldier,” he said. He also said that Minnie married Quinton to “secure the bag”.

“You secured the bag and finessed him. You bet on the wrong horse. This man is the perfect guy on paper, he has money, he is light skin, 6 foot tall, perfect on paper. But he could not give you the one requirement that you crave the most and that is attention and relevance,” he said. Pearl was one of the people who expressed their distaste at Slik's crass comments. She responded by saying she thought that he would wait for his wounds to heal before coming back online, reference to him losing to Cassper Nyovest in a boxing match. “I thought he was waiting for his wounds to heal maybe."