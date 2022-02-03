Pearl Thusi up for a Valentine's Day date with Mr Smeg

Local actress Pearl Thusi could be spending her Valentine’s Day with social media personality Michael Bucwa aka Mr Smeg. Thusi had such a great time with the Twitter influencer and entrepreneur that she is even open to a second date with him.

Thusi in response to a fan said that she "wouldn't mind" going on a second date with Mr Smeg on February 14, which is Valentine’s Day. Could this be the beginning of a love story that could also be a great movie storyline? I wouldn’t mind… https://t.co/Otks8YuYnw — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 31, 2022 From shooting your shoot with one of the country’s top actresses on Twitter, to wining and dining her, and even a second date.

Judging from the way things are going between Mr Smeg and the “Queen Sono” actress these two could be the next Mzansi IT couple. An excited Mr Smeg has confirmed that Thusi and he will be meeting up for a second date on Valentine’s Day. “Second date with Pearl Thusi confirmed on Valentine's Day,” he tweeted.

Second date with Pearl Thusi confirmed on Valentine's Day 😍🤍 — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) January 31, 2022 Mr Smeg and Thusi had a great first date, which was broadcast for the “nation” to witness. The date was a local brand affair, with Tshepo Jeans, Era by DJ Zinhle and Drip showing support for the date and adding that special touch. Hopefully, their second date will have less cameras and allow the hopeful couple to actually bond unless this is all for reality TV.

Ensuring that the rest of Twitter did not miss out on the National Lunch Date, it was broadcast live for the nation to witness. The National Lunch Date took place at legendary DJ Oskido's Waterfall restaurant, Daruma by Oskido. Which might not be a bad idea, “Local actress finds love”??