Penny Lebyane clears the air on her beef with DJ Fresh

Radio personality Penny Lebyane has once again cleared the air on her beef with DJ Fresh.

This comes after Penny was cited in court papers between Fresh and controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

In the papers, Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, said: “In so far as Penny Lebyane, the author of the original post is concerned, I dated her briefly in 2001, i.e. 19 years ago. I broke up with her because our relationship was toxic and a restraining order was obtained against her after she attempted to force friends of mine off the road. I have not had dealings with her since”.

Taking to social media earlier this week, Penny posted a video saying she requested that her lawyers deal with the issue.

“My lawyers have served Mr Sikwane’s lawyers with a letter requesting proof that I am the originator of the post that Miss Ntsiki Mazwai is being taken to court based on and where and when was a restraining order served to me 19 years ago”, said Penny.