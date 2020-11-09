Penny Lebyane drags K Naomi

Radio personality Penny Lebyane is not one to mince her words and staying true to who she is, the star let social media users know how she felt this weekend. It all started when Penny tweeted about the tragic death of Zimbabwean businessman and socialite, Genius ’Ginimbi’ Kadungure. Ginimbi, who was at times based in South Africa, and three other people died in the early hours of Sunday morning when his purple Rolls Royce collided with a Honda Fit in Harare. While the death of the socialite and his friends trended, social media users questioned the cause of the accident. Penny first tweeted: “Drinking, Texting, Driving. The End!” Drinking, Texting, Driving. The End! — PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) November 8, 2020 She then tweeted a picture of Ginimbi’s car in which the seatbelt was not worn correctly.

“The biggest problem for black man besides a condom!” she said.

The biggest problem for black man besides a condom! pic.twitter.com/depOhvF62r — PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) November 8, 2020

This tweet caught the attention of television presenter K Naomi who responded to Penny, suggesting she was not sensitive.

In the now-deleted response, Naomi said: “why do you always humiliate people to get your point across”.

And women who are enablers of the behavior.....That's the end of progress for the black nation. The beginning, during and the end. A short story about black success in the fast lane. pic.twitter.com/3JfRdtujZ7 — PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) November 8, 2020

Although Naomi deleted the tweet, it was not before tweeps took screenshots of it and of course, it caught the attention of Penny.

Hitting back at Naomi, Penny said that she was not responsible for people “catching strays” on her timeline.

“I saw that Naomi u(you) tagged me and deleted. Let me answer u9YOU0... Its ur(your) perception not mine and I’m not responsible for people catching strays and feelings on my time line. If the shoe fits its your size. U(you) hv(have) an option not to pick it and put it on. People must deal..”

