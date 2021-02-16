Penny Lebyane says 'I believe you' to woman who accused DJ Fresh, Euphonik of rape

Radio host Penny Lebyane has come out in support of the woman who accused DJ duo Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi of rape. She reacted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s decision not to prosecute the DJs. A woman accused them of drugging and raping her and three other women at a party in Johannesburg in 2011. The complainant laid a charge at the Sunnyside police station on January 13. But Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the NPA, confirmed to IOL Entertainment there were no prospects of “a successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient.

“With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor.

“Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken”.

Following this, the veteran broadcaster took to Twitter to let everyone know she believed the woman who accused them.

Lebyane posted a picture with the hashtags “#IBelieveHer #HearHerVoice”

See below:

Last year, she was cited in court papers between Fresh and controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai to which she responded.

In the papers, Fresh said: “In so far as Penny Lebyane, the author of the original post is concerned, I dated her briefly in 2001, i.e. 19 years ago.

“I broke up with her because our relationship was toxic and a restraining order was obtained against her after she attempted to force friends of mine off the road. I have not had dealings with her since”.

Lebyane posted a video saying she requested her lawyers deal with the issue.

“My lawyers have served Mr Sikwane’s lawyers with a letter requesting proof that I am the originator of the post that Miss Ntsiki Mazwai is being taken to court based on and where and when was a restraining order served to me 19 years ago.”

She later posted another video updating her fans.

“On Monday we posted the videos and we sent the letter of request to DJ Fresh’s team and we gave them a deadline for them to respond.

“They responded and are requesting an extension.

“I am declining this on the grounds that they filled this affidavit a while back and they are aware that this matter would appear (before a judge). I was ambushed,” said Lebyane.