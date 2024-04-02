Penny Ntuli joins Jozi FM after rejecting Gagasi FM’s R2,800 contract

After leaving Gagasi FM unceremoniously amid a pay dispute over a R2,800 salary for four shows per month, radio personality Penny Ntuli has found a new radio home at Jozi FM. Ntuli announced that she would be hosting her very first show on the Soweto-based community radio station as the host of the Mid Morning Chat Show between 9am-12pm.

“I woke up at 5am today. Excited for my first day at work today. Please welcome me to Jozi FM 105.8 (Channel 878 on DSTV). I’ll be on your radio every Monday to Friday on the Mid Morning Chat Show between 9am-12pm,” she wrote. In a previous post, the bubbly personality had shared a picture of herself boarding a flight to Johannesburg and in her caption revealed that an opportunity had come up in the City of Gold and she would be continuing to pursue her broadcasting career. Ntuli opted against renewing her contract at the urban contemporary radio station based in Durban’s uMhlanga after she was offered a salary of R2,800 as part of her new once a week R711 show contract.

Her decision to leave the station and seek better opportunities was met with overwhelming support from the public at large. Her fans, while they are happy for Ntuli’s return to the airwaves, some are weary about her decision to go to a community radio station but she is not bothered as she knows what she is coming to do in Johannesburg. “For those who say moving from Commercial to Community Radio is a downgrade are the same people abaphilela ukuMaintaner (who live for maintaining) status.

“To those abami nami, cha ngyayazi into engizele eGoli (who are with me, I know what I am here for in Johannesburg.) I promise not to disappoint.”. Ntuli has extended her gratitude to the gospel artist Thina Zungu for advising her to “go try again”. Additional reporting by Cebolethu Shinga