Petition to get Katlego Maboe back on air gains momentum

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa was shocked last week when abuse allegations surfaced against Katlego Maboe, along with a video of an interaction between him and his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller. Since then, The Expresso Morning host has been a hot topic in news headlines, with the video even being parodied on TikTok. Now, a petition to get Maboe back on the air, started by Lindy KaMahlobo, is on Change.org The reason for the petition reads: “Katlego Maboe: is he not allowed to have a personal life? “I am not condoning his behaviour of cheating on his partner but this young man is human after all and I feel this woman took their internal bedroom or home affairs to the outside world of which it doesn't concern us and it doesn't concern his work as well .

“If Outsurance doesn’t bring Katlego back this petition will be signed by South Africans to boycott Outsurance until you bring the poor guy back on our screens again.

“This young man deserves a chance because he was not drunk, abusing any woman or taking drugs in the eyes of the public.

“Only his angry partner needs to heal from whatever she is suffering from.

“His partner is the one who dented his career by laying out in world their own personal home affairs and it is so unfair to Katlego.”

“This is their bedroom issue!”

The petition has gained more than 35 000 signatures, with the goal set at 50 000.

Following the abuse allegations and video surfacing, Maboe has been removed from The Expresso Morning Show until the matter was fully “investigated, and pending the outcome”.

Outsurance has also removed all adverts containing Maboe.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Maboe said he stood by his initial statement where he denied the abuse allegations, adding the matter was being litigated and therefore was sub judice.

“I’m respecting the legal process and everyone involved and not compromising anyone or bringing anyone into disrepute,” he said.

Concerning the video circulating on social media, where he is apparently being filmed by Muller, Maboe said it was filmed on August 24 and started as a regular evening at home and ended in the grilling session.

“My child was used as a weapon, and as a father, I was placed in a position where I need to consider my love for him ... I said what I said on the video and I tried my best to at least draw the line of the integrity of the people involved.

“I was very willing to have the conversation with her in person, but very soon realised the intention of the video from the beginning was for it to be released.”

IOL Entertainment was unable to contact Muller for comment.