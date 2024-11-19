Phat Joe, Donald and Zee Nxumalo join the star-studded panel for ‘Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi’

The highly anticipated “Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi” is set to light up Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre on Thursday, November 21. TV and radio star Phat Joe, R&B musician Donald and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Zee Nxumalo will be joining Zodwa Wabantu, Randall Abrahams, Busiswa and Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng to roast actress and presenter, Pearl Thusi.

Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Zee Nxumalo. Picture: Instagram. According to a statement, “Together, they’ll be firing shots at each other while trying to make Pearl Thusi squirm in her seat.” Each of these personalities will bring their unique flair and style, promising a night of side-splitting comedy and unforgettable moments. Joe, who believes that the entertainment business is not for “sissies” shared: “South Africans have a love-hate relationship with our stars.

“The higher you rise, the harder you fall - and believe me, people love seeing you take a tumble! I’m sorry, Pearl I know too much, and I’m not holding anything back … I hope we can still be friends.” Meanwhile, Nxumalo added: “Don’t be fooled by my youth. I intend to more than hold my own on stage among these icons and legends. “All I know is that it's going to get really, really hot in the roast kitchen, and I can’t wait to get stuck in and be part of the action.”

Donald shared that he is “itching to be unleashed on the stage”. “ITS ON!!! Can’t wait for this one, we are roasting the most beautiful @pearlthusi and I’m on the panel baby, Oh it’s gonna be glorious 😂🙅🏽‍♂️,” he wrote on Instagram. R&B musician Donald. Picture: Instagram. He continued: “I may be in the business of inspiring and uplifting through music, but I’m not going to hold anything back when it comes to sending up my fellow entertainment personalities.

“A lot of them have inflated egos and definitely need to be brought down a peg or two.” As audiences witness the banter and camaraderie on stage, they can expect to see Thusi match the roasters’ wit with her signature grace and laughter, making her the ultimate sport in the roast environment. Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at Paramount Africa, and lead at BET International said: “We’ve packed our Roast panel full of iconic South Africans who have reached the pinnacle of fame, and they will take great glee in skewering their fellow celebs.