Phat Joe is back on the airwaves. Picture: Supplied

Local radio personality Phat Joe returned to his radio show on Monday after being suspended for making homophobic comments following the Zodwa Wabantu scandal.



In case you missed it, in June the "Take Me Out: Mzansi" presenter took to his radio show, "Phat Joe and The Family", to share his views on gay men following Wabantu's homophobic comments.





On the hit "Moya Love" show, Wabantu commented how cisgender heterosexual people accommodate gay men.





She faced major backlash for the comments, and Joe opened the discussion to his listeners and said that he was disgusted by the fact that gay men "hit on him" and that he doesn't understand why gay men can’t accept that it’s difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle.





Following these comments, he was called out on Twitter for his homophobic remarks which led to him being suspended with SABC spokesperson, Vuyo Mthembu confirming that his show was "unscheduled until further notice".





The Afrotainment star has since apologised for her comments and Joe has followed suit and offered an on-air apology for his actions.





While many fans of the show were glad to have him back on air others also didn't feel that his apology was genuine.

Welcome back @TheRealPhatJoe. I'm so glad to hear your voice on the airwaves. #PhatJoeandTheFamily pic.twitter.com/ywIwFuzlJl — Pontsho Mashego (@KePontsho) July 29, 2019

#phatjoeandthefamily happy to hear Joe back on air, im not sure about Nala pic.twitter.com/N05xUBf8Fu — mawande (@mawande76686950) July 29, 2019

#PhatJoeAndTheFamily so Phatjoe got suspended, came back married and dropped a lukewarm apology? pic.twitter.com/yDyvcrT0Ff — #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) July 29, 2019

Okay, who wrote Phat Joe's apology?

Because wow, beypes is reading that script like a BCCSA advert for good behaviour. 👀#PhatJoeAndTheFamily — Chief Makazi (@MissMadiba) July 29, 2019