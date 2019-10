Phat Joe weighs in on Anele's comments about Kelly Rowland without make-up









Kelly Rowland and Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram Anele Mdoda landed in hot water over the weekend when she said Kelly Rowland doesn't look good without make-up. This all began when Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted: "Kelly Rowland could lowkey be the best looking one in DC." Anele then quote tweeted him in a now deleted tweet and said: "Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipts".

Kelly Rowland could lowkey be the best looking one in DC... — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 12, 2019

Followed by a collage picture of the "Motivation" singer with and without make-up.

South African tweeps were confused by both the comment and the "receipts" since Kelly looked good in both pictures.

Whatever emotion you’re projecting please put it back into the dark closet. Kelly Rowland is a beautiful woman. There’s no need for this. — Your Fav Step Mom (@NontshiShange) October 12, 2019

Both those pictures are pretty though🤣🤣🤣🤣😂 — Senzi Wenzi🌼💛 (@uSenzile) October 12, 2019

Is this the "receipts"?😕

— Hazy da Baby (@__hazelr) October 12, 2019

I have never in all my years heard anyone say Kelly isn’t gorgeous with or without makeup. pic.twitter.com/sw9lo4IdzD — We actually met in 2011. (@oneevpro) October 13, 2019

Mzansi then started dragging her for her comments and also started insulting her for her looks.

Kelly Rowland without makeup 10 - 0 Anele with makeup pic.twitter.com/vrd9lsho0y — thabang350™ (@thabang350) October 12, 2019

Not even make can save you💀💀💀💀💀 but keep throwing those stones pic.twitter.com/JOnHTvRbli — 4D Tha God (@4DTheGod) October 12, 2019

Anele VS Kelly Rowland with and without make up🤔 pic.twitter.com/QL6uNmFXPT — Nicolas Manyike (@NicolasManyike) October 12, 2019

Beauty VS Beast

Anele Issa Hippo she doesn't stand a chance,imagine a whole Hippo saying that Kelly Rowland is ugly without makeup pic.twitter.com/w5pKAfrd1i — Shane👑🇿🇦 (@Triqqa7) October 12, 2019

However, it wasn't until American Twitter got a hold of her comments that things started heating up.

So US Twitter just found Anele’s tweet pic.twitter.com/8cazSMJPVL — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) October 13, 2019

Local tweeps also started distancing themselves from Anele's comments as they saw her being dragged.

SA Black Twitter watching American Twitter drag Anele to filth pic.twitter.com/QozRJfcefA — Queen Kamo👑 (@Slaykeesha) October 13, 2019

Africans have distanced themselves from Anele 💔 Fear American Twitter, fear it 😂😂 #anele pic.twitter.com/mWovEJbvGw — Queen Kamo👑 (@Slaykeesha) October 13, 2019

I’m loving what American Twitter is doing to Anele. When we make those jokes we are bullies😂😂😂 Finnish her Comrades 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pVHKrpiuAn — MASHIE (@mash_iie) October 13, 2019

We can't even defend Anele against American Twitter because honestly she was wrong 😭 — Ms S Mpungose. (@Sizomhle) October 13, 2019

On Monday, Phat Joe also threw in a bit of indirect shade during his "Phat Joe and The Family" radio show when he asked "have you ever been criticised by someone below your level?", which Mzansi found hilarious.

Phat Joe's topic is "have you ever been criticized by someone below your level"?... He's trolling 😂😂😂😂 — Biko (@Bikomfident) October 14, 2019

Phat Joe is having the time of his life this morning 😂 — Themba Speaks (@Themba_Speaks) October 14, 2019

Phat Joe right now @Radio2000ZA " have ever been criticize by someone below your level" #Anele pic.twitter.com/ikggNgShkZ — Akhona (@templet04415057) October 14, 2019

In case you missed it, Phat Joe and Anele were caught in a public spat after he questioned why she was a judge on Miss SA, to which Anele labelled him a piece of sh*t for his comments.

Phat Joe did eventually apologise for his comments via a private phone call, but it seems he couldn't miss this opportunity to throw a little shade Anele's way.