Phelo Bala deletes pictures of Moshe Ndiki as the pair unfollow each other

Nothing could be clearer as the night that a couple is in trouble when they unfollow each other on social media or even delete pictures of each other. In the case of Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki, this move could signal the beginning of the end. Following their public dispute earlier this month where they both accused each other of physical abuse, musician Phelo has unfollowed Moshe and deleted pictures of Moshe from his Instagram page. While Moshe still has videos of himself and Phelo on his Instagram feed, he unfollowed Phelo. See below:





Earlier this month the pair ended up in court after several physical altercations between them.

It was reported that Phelo was allegedly assaulted by Moshe with a candle stand. They report that the musician had a bleeding gash on the head that needed stitching. He obtained an interim court order.

The alleged incident took place in May at Moshe and Phelo's Northriding home in Johannesburg and was an argument over alcohol consumption.

The couple were meant to appear in court and Moshe was meant to explain to the magistrate why the order should not be made permanent but instead hit back with a counter interim order.

In his statement, the former "The Queen" star denied abusing Phelo and said that it was difficult to speak about dealing with domestic violence.

"These are matters of a private nature and I have been advised because there are pending court proceedings I should not comment (on). The most I am prepared to state at present is that I have in no way abused Phelo and am prepared to follow the legal processes to prove this fact", read the statement.