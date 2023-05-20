Phelo Bala opens up about covering his ring tattoo as he closes the chapter on his marriage

Singer and songwriter Phelo Bala has been open and honest about the end of his marriage with media personality Moshe Ndiki on his family’s reality show. In a previous episode of “The Bala Family”, he told his sister Pinky about the progress of the divorce. He also shared how after being advised what documents were needed, he had reached out to Ndiki for them but was blue-ticked.

Now, the “Andisafuni” singer, in the latest episode, has opened up about closing this chapter with Ndiki by covering his ring tattoo with a leaf, symbolising new beginnings. “The clock represents time, meaning to heal with the leaves. I want that to represent the feeling that things don't really last forever,” explained Bala. “Now, I don’t have to look at that MP anymore, I’m looking at time changing, things moving forward.”

Ndiki and Bala tied the knot in 2019 in a private ceremony. The couple only revealed their secret marriage on their first wedding anniversary. Fans were shocked to learn that the couple got married and kept it under wraps for over a year. The couple unfortunately had a messy split, with assault allegations levelled against both parties. Bala, during the episode, acknowledged his part in the breakdown of his marriage and shared that he wished the “Gomora” actor well. He added that he had moved on and even joked that next year, he would be getting married.