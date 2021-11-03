Phelo Bala pens open letter to husband Moshe Ndiki on their two year wedding anniversary

Musician Phelo Bala has penned a letter to his husband Moshe Ndiki on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Bala said he could not believe he and Moshe had made it this far in their relationship.

Posting a picture of himself and Ndiki the singer said, “Happy 2nd year wedding anniversary, love @moshendiki Can’t believe we’ve made it this far ... I think you don’t know how strong you are to handle someone like me until Moshe tells you so. “I’m an extremist and at times a gentleman. Sometimes I’m laughing with you, other times i’m so wrong but you try your best to keep us going. “I love you and I mean it! I pray that God keeps you around with me in time for you to see His glory in my life! #31-09-2019”.

The couple got married in 2019 in a private ceremony. They shocked fans when they celebrated their one year anniversary last year, that's because no one knew they had got married 12 months earlier. Both Bala and Ndiki took to social media at the time posting videos and pictures of their special day.

The news also came as a shock to many following the very public split the pair had after allegations of abuse levelled against one another. In June last year, reports emerged that Bala was allegedly assaulted by Ndiki with a candle stand. The musician then obtained an interim court order against Moshe. The alleged incident took place in May at the couple’s Northriding home in Johannesburg.