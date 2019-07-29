Media personality Boity is currently in Europe on a working holiday.
The television presenter and rapper jetted off to France last week (first class of course) where she started her trip with a visit to the Chateau De Saran which was reopened last month by Bernard Arnault, France's richest man.
Overlooking the vineyards of Chouilly in the Côte des Blancs, it was originally built as a hunting lodge but was then extended and expanded, becoming the main residence of the Moët family from 1920 until 1952.
View this post on Instagram
💐💖💕🥂 #MoetMomentFrance #OwnYourThrone👑
A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on
View this post on Instagram
Greetings from Milan. 🇮🇹😁😘💫 #ChasingSummer #EuroTravel #OwnYourThrone👑
A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on