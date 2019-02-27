Bonang Matheba William Kambwamba and Angelina Jolie. Picture: Instagram

Following her recent trip to Mumbai India in her quest to make education more accessible to young women through the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund, Queen B jetted off to New York City. In a snap shared on her Instagram account, the Being Bonang star is seen rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood A-lister at Netflix's "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind"'s movie premiere on Monday.

The film is based on the life story of William Kambwamba from Malawi, who is also seen in the photograph alongside Jolie.

Matheba captioned the photograph: "Today at the premiere of @netflix’s new film- The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind... I met lovely Angelina Jolie & the inspiring William Kambwamba- an innovator from Malawi.. this film is a true story, based on HIS life! A must see... you’ll love it. 💐☺️ Film is written & directed by Mr Chiwetel Ejiofor...so African, so good!"

Matheba is seemingly living her best life in The Big Apple. In a series of photographs, documented some of her best moments, rocking the hottest coats, heels, suits and all.

Queen B is fashion goals, check out this metallic jumpsuit, paired with fanny pack, and white heels.

These pleather pants with matching jacket with faux fur is a definite winner.

IOL Entertainment