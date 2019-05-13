Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle were the epitome of friendship and celebrity mom goals in their all-white Mother's Day photo shoot. The actress and music producer celebrated Mother's Day by praising each other, and sharing how they've both learned so much from each other as parents.

Zinhle captioned one image: "Happy Mother’s Day my friend @pearlthusi. You have taught me so much as a mom. I love you. (sic). To which Thusi responded: "I love you babe. I love you so much."