Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle were the epitome of friendship and celebrity mom goals in their all-white Mother's Day photo shoot.
The actress and music producer celebrated Mother's Day by praising each other, and sharing how they've both learned so much from each other as parents.
Zinhle captioned one image: "Happy Mother’s Day my friend @pearlthusi. You have taught me so much as a mom. I love you. (sic). To which Thusi responded: "I love you babe. I love you so much."
Babies @thando__mokoena @kairo.forbes
They also thanks all moms who inspire them. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. You inspire us... We thank God for our kids... | 'Again I say to you that if two of you agree on earth concerning anything that they ask, it will be done for them by My Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them'. (Matthew 18:19–20, NKJV)," Zinhle shared on her Instagram page.
