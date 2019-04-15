Local music producer DJ Zinhle hosted a star-studded housewarming party on Saturday to celebrate the acquisition of her new home.



Taking to social media, DJ Zinhle, along with Pearl Thusi, Zari Hassan and Busiswa, shared snaps from the affair.





The "Banomaya" songstress even posted a heartfelt message with her one of her posts about DJ Zinhle saying:





"I can't begin to express how inspired I am by this lady right here @djzinhle I remember my first ever performances in the music industry I travelled half of Southern Africa under the leadership & mentorship of this Queen, singing one song only "My Name Is".





I learnt how to carry myself in interviews, at gigs from you. I learnt how to smile & be graceful when it's time for that; and how to boss up & deliver a b*tch face when it's time for that.





But I also remember hearing a black woman talk about buying & owning land & property in 2012 already. I've heard & seen your ups & downs to get to this point & nothing is more inspiring than watching a dream, a vision come to life in such a concrete way (pun intended).





I almost shed a tear standing in your balcony realising music can take one this far & beyond😭 Here's to holiday homes, overseas properties & MORE BIG HITS!! I love you & I thank God for showing the fruits of hard work, focus & prayer through you😘 "





See all the snaps below:











