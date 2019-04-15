View this post on Instagram
I can't begin to express how inspired I am by this lady right here @djzinhle I remember my first ever performances in the music industry I travelled half of Southern Africa under the leadership & mentorship of this Queen, singing one song only "My Name Is". I learnt how to carry myself in interviews, at gigs from you. I learnt how to smile & be graceful when it's time for that; and how to boss up & deliver a b*tch face when it's time for that. But I also remember hearing a black woman talk about buying & owning land & property in 2012 already. I've heard & seen your ups & downs to get to this point & nothing is more inspiring than watching a dream, a vision come to life insuch a concrete way (pun intended). I almost shed a tear standing in your balcony realising music can take one this far & beyond😭 Here's to holiday homes, overseas properties & MORE BIG HITS!! I love you & I thank God for showing the fruits of hard work, focus & prayer through you😘 #ZinhlesHousewarming
