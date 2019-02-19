Sho Madjozi and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

Mzansi celebs jetted off to Charlotte, North Carolina in America where they attended the launch of the NBA Africa League over the weekend. Not only were they at the official launch, but they also watched the NBA All-Star basketball between Team Giannis and Team LeBron on Sunday.

Cassper Noyvest, Moozlie, Sho Madjozi and Loyiso Gola were all there along with other celebrities from the African continent.

Taking to social media the local stars shared pictures of their trip with the "Monate Mpolaye" rapper even grabbing a snap courtside.

See all their posts below:

1 year until @NBA_Africa makes history! Only great things to come from here🙏🏾💫 pic.twitter.com/DqwdYH4vPa — #MoozlieVictory🏆 (@NoMoozlie) February 17, 2019



