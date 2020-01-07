PICS: Riky Rick takes family vacay in Bali
While most South African take some off during Dezemba to party and live their best lives, the people that entertain us only take a load off in January.
The "Boss Zonke" rapper is no different as he jetted off to Bali, Indonesia, with his family over the weekend.
Taking to his Instagram page, Riky Rick shared some snaps of their trip, including them chilling at an infinity pool and a day trip where he is sitting with some of the local kids.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on
The " Sidlukotini " hitmaker is also getting ready for his annual Cotton Fest which returns this year and is set to take place February 2 at the Old Park Station in Newtown, Johannesburg.