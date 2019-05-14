Sho Madjozi. Picture: Twitter/Pixel Kollective



Local Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi held an "African Royalty" inspired birthday dinner at the Yeoville Dinner Club, Johannesburg over the weekend.

The "Huku" rapper held an intimate dinner with family and friends to celebrate her 27th birthday and was quite the African affair.





Staying true to her proud African roots, guests came dressed as "African Royalty" with tradition African food being served along with mqombothi ( traditional African beer) shots.





In the series of tweets with photos from the party, Madjozi shared both posed and candid moments with the "Wakanda Forever" rapper even saying, "Guys, I was literally the happiest person".





See the pics below:

At my African birthday banquet we dressed like royalty, served African food and had mqomboti shots. 🤗 You have to create the life that you imagine for yourself! pic.twitter.com/se0sHiQ8We — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) May 13, 2019

And my friends came through with the outfits 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/66MlO7cgtG — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) May 13, 2019

It was held at the Yeoville dinner club, so imagine, we pulled up on Rockey street like👇🏽😁😊 pic.twitter.com/m5HMc3A23b — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) May 13, 2019

Guys, I was literally the happiest person 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/z1xTpHU0Rt — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) May 13, 2019

My friends were doing the rich people laugh 🙄lol 😍 pic.twitter.com/OEAigcaOIK — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) May 13, 2019



