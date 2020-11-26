PICS: Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and Amirah Mirah say ‘I do’

While celebrities are known for their big lavish weddings, it seems more and more celebrity couples are opting for secret and low-key ceremonies. TV host turned musician Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and his long term girlfriend Amiah Mirah tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony this past weekend. Taking to social media on Thursday, the couple announced the exciting news sharing the stunning photographs of their special day. Donning unconventional black and white pants suits and sneakers, the duo can be seen raising their glasses and toasting to a new adventure as newlyweds. The former “Generations” actor, who decided to keep the details of the wedding on the down low professed his love to his new wife: “Officially Mr and Mrs!!!

“I could not have wanted a better partner to do this with. I love you very much Mrs Ngwenya. ❤️❤️❤️🍾🎉🤵🏽‍♀️🤵🏾 #SomewhereInTheHills #CanWeElopeABit #Shuuuuuu #TheSpaceAndI”

The new Mrs Ngwenya was however generous with the information, she said: “Good people 🙃 This past Saturday (21/11/2020), was the most beautiful day of my life.

“I got married to my best friend on top of a mountain, in my home province and I don’t have all the words to express how happy and in love I am with this man who has been so committed and loyal to me.

She added: “I have many interesting and funny stories to share about our special day. Overall, I can’t believe we did it mate. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Fans and industry friends including Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Ayanda Thabethe flooded the couple’s timeline with congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations guys!! Go gontle gore(This is beautiful)...🥳❤️❤️😍,” said media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba.

“Congratulations Mr and Mrs Croc 😭♥️😍,” commented TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

“Congratulations guys ❤️❤️,” media personality Ayanda Thabethe.

“This is so beautiful bro!! Congratulations,” tweeted hip hop superstar Khuli Chana.

This is so beautiful brov!! Congratulations👊![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>👊![CDATA[]]>🏾 — #TheOriginators (@KhuliChana) November 26, 2020

“Congrats to you and yours boi,” added TV host Andile Ncube.

Congrats to you and yours boi ❤️ — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) November 26, 2020

“Congratulations,” added actress Dineo Langa.

Congratulations 🎉![CDATA[]]>🎉![CDATA[]]>🎉![CDATA[]]>🎉 — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) November 26, 2020

The couple met 2017 after the public break up with former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele.

The couple dated for ten years. The break up left many fans heartbroken and sad.

Three years on, it seems tweeps are still not over the couple’s split.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

All my life yazi bengicabanga ukuthi u r dating the gal who use to on YoTv pic.twitter.com/CcJfaBSq0Y — Andile (@Djandy_kay) November 26, 2020

We haven't forgotten... but anyways halal pic.twitter.com/0gdKUlx643 — vote on pinned please: irritating stans (@JeauxCalderone) November 26, 2020